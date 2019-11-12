Washington watchdog Judicial Watch has released copies of Justice Department emails indicating former FBI agent Peter Strzok outed Hillary Clinton regarding her use of a private email server for classified government information.

The organization said Tuesday it obtained 119 pages of records in a Freedom of Information Act case.

After Clinton’s statement denying the transmission of classified information over her unsecure email system, Strzok sent an email to FBI officials citing “three [Clinton email] chains” containing “classified confidential” portion marks in front of paragraphs, Judicial Watch said.

Emails from Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page, Judicial Watch said, also reveal “senior FBI officials’ concerns over articles written about the ‘tarmac meeting’ between former President Bill Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch.”

Strzok cited a CBS News report terming the meeting “shocking, absolutely shocking,” and adding that “the appearance of impropriety is just stunning.”

Lynch’s private discussion with Bill Clinton took place as her agency was in the middle of its investigation of Hillary Clinton, which concluded with no charges filed.

Judicial Watch said Hillary Clinton’s claim that she never sent or received emails with material marked classified was discussed in an 2016 email exchange among FBI Assistant Director William Priestap, FBI counterintelligence official Jonathan Moffa, and unidentified Office of the General Counsel officials.

Strzok wrote: “There are three chains totaling 8 or 9 emails which have (C) [classified confidential] portion marks in front of paragraphs. Some have both (C) and (SBU) [sensitive but unclassified] in front of different paragraphs in the same email. During a brief a few weeks ago Jon provided a copy of the emails in question. All were released in the 30,000 FOIA production. One of the chains contains multiple B1 [national defense or foreign policy] redactions, indicating it is currently classified Confidential; the other two chains were released in full. We do not yet have determinations from State about their classification at the time of writing.”

A later that year, Strzok sent Page the CBS story about the tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and Lynch in Phoenix.

Further, the newly released documents also show Strzok; FBI Office of Congressional Affairs’ official Elizabeth Beers; Principal Deputy General Counsel for the FBI Trisha Anderson; FBI Counterintelligence Division official Jonathan Moffa; and another redacted senior FBI official exchanged emails about how to respond to a letter from Sen. Chuck Grassley to then-FBI Director Comey asking a series of pointed questions focusing on why FBI personnel working on Clinton’s email server case were required to sign a special non-disclosure agreement above and beyond the normal rules in place that govern disclosure of sensitive information by FBI personnel, Judicial Watch said.

The emails also discussed getting details “from or about members of the news media,” closing judicial proceedings to the public, immunity, search warrants and subpoenas.

Also topics included consent to search various computers for Hillary Clinton emails. Some of Strzok’s discussions apparently were too sensitive for email, with his instructions to various people to “call me.”

At one point, “Strzok informs Priestap that there was a different email domain other than clintonemail.com located on Clinton’s private server (in addition to clintonemail.com),” Judicial Watch said.

“These emails show that neither the corrupt ‘tarmac’ meeting nor Hillary Clinton’s falsehoods about her emails nor anything else would get in the way of the Obama-Comey FBI letting Clinton skate,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The FBI continues to slow roll the release of Strzok-Page materials and we may not see them all until at least 2021. What other documents are the FBI sitting on?”

Strzok and Page were key investigators in the Clinton email and Russia collusion investigations.

“Strzok was removed from the Mueller investigative team in July 2017 and reassigned to a human resources position after it was discovered that he and Page, who worked for FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and with whom Strzok was carrying on an extramarital affair, exchanged pro-Clinton and anti-Trump text messages. Page resigned in May 2018. Strzok was dismissed from the FBI in August 2018,” Judicial Watch said.