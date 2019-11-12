Big-box retailer Target is cashing in on the “woke” culture by selling a “Gender Inclusive Gingerbread Sweater.”

What are the details on this product?

The sweater can be purchased for $29.99 and is available in sizes S-XL — and is also available in plus sizes at $31.99 — on Target’s website.

It is unclear what makes the gingerbread person — or the sweater itself, come to think of it — “gender inclusive.”

The sweater features a traditional red and green holiday motif with an applique gingerbread person wielding a candy cane and flanked by a Christmas tree-shaped cookie. Gold and silver stars adorn the knit sweater, which is made from 100 percent acrylic fibers.

What else?

According to a report in the New York Post, Target isn’t the only business capitalizing on gender neutrality for Christmas.

The Tannery, an Auckland, New Zealand, cafe, is selling gender-neutral gingerbread cookies, aptly titled “GingerBread Gender Neutral Person” cookies. Each cookie can be purchased for around $2.50.

Andre Cettina, the cafe’s owner, told New Zealand’s Stuff that the cafe was inspired to feature a more “inclusive” seasonal option after a customer asked why the cookies weren’t called “gingerbread people” instead of the more traditional “gingerbread man.”

Cettina said the implementation of the new name — which took place in October — was initially a joke, but it turned out that many customers were in support of the move.

“It was completely tongue-in-cheek at the start,” he told the outlet. “But it’s become a really good conversation piece in the cafe.”

“It used to be that 90 percent of the time we sold [gingerbread men], it was to kids,” Cettina added. “There’s a lot more people buying them now, which is quite funny.”

