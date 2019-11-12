TheHill – Most Popular

Supreme Court sharply divided over Trump’s DACA repeal

Ex-Trump campaign official testifies Stone gave updates on WikiLeaks email dumps

Mulvaney drops plans to file lawsuit on impeachment testimony

Republicans unveil defense strategy ahead of public impeachment hearings

New ads show Trump supporters saying they made a mistake

Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment

Steve Schmidt: ‘Overwhelming chance that Trump will dump Pence’ for Haley

The worst thing about Trump’s ‘fake news’ warning

Top health official defends federal contract payments to Trump allies

Sanders ‘very concerned about what appears to be a coup’ in Bolivia

The Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared sharply divided over President Trump's move to end Obama-era protections for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children, as the justices heard oral arguments in one of the most consequential cases of the term.

President Trump's former deputy campaign manager told a jury on Tuesday that Roger Stone was giving the campaign updates on WikiLeaks's plans to release damaging emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday reversed plans to file a lawsuit regarding his compliance with a subpoena for congressional testimony in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Republicans on the House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Trump outlined their strategy for defending him in a new memo focused on "four key pieces of evidence" they say are "fatal" to Democrats' case.

A new ad series released by a left-leaning super PAC will feature voters who supported President Trump in 2016 saying that they believe they made a mistake.

In a last-minute move, Democrats are shifting their impeachment rhetoric and talking points just days before the first public hearings into President Trump's handling of foreign policy in Ukraine. The televised hearings begin Wednesday.

MSNBC contributor and GOP strategist Steve Schmidt said Tuesday that he believes President Trump will replace Vice President Pence with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on his 2020 reelection ticket.

Even if there were proof that Trump tries to discredit journalists so he won't look bad, his fans wouldn't care.

A top administration health official on Tuesday defended her office's spending of hundreds of thousands of dollars on outside GOP communications consultants with close ties to President Trump.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday joined those expressing concern about the ouster of Bolivian President Evo Morales, saying the nation had suffered a military coup. "The U.S. must call for an end to violence and support Bolivia's democratic institutions."