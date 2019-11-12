The House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is slated to go public on Wednesday, and three Democrat-approved witnesses — all of whom have already testified behind closed doors — will be taking the stand. Meanwhile, Republicans are still waiting to find out if any of their nine requested witnesses will be allowed to testify.

Beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) will hear testimony from William Taylor, a top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs.

On Friday at 9 a.m. ET, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, is scheduled to testify.

All three testified in closed-door interviews last month in support of the whistleblower complaint at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

“We intend to conduct these hearings with the seriousness and professionalism the public deserves. The process will be fair to the president, the committee members, and the witnesses. Above all, these hearings are intended to bring the facts to light for the American people,” Schiff told House members in a letter Tuesday, but has yet to approve any of the nine witnesses Republicans requested on Saturday.

House Democrats voted last month on an impeachment resolution that requires the GOP to get permission from Democrats to call witnesses or subpoena documents, and Schiff has already suggested that he will not sanction testimony from either the whistleblower or Hunter Biden, both on the GOP list.

On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere agreed the impeachment inquiry process has been anything but “fair to the president.”

“This is not a fair trial. This is an inquisition,” Glenn asserted. “The Democrats and Schiff control all of it. So they will only call who they want to call. […] Democrats have the veto power over the Republican’s wish list, which means Hunter Biden, the whistleblower, Chalupa, none of them are going to be part of this.”

The GOP’s list of witness requests also includes Devon Archer, the longtime business partner of Hunter Biden; U.S Ambassador Kurt Volker; Nellie Ohr, a former contractor for opposition research firm Fusion GPS that commissioned the infamous “Steele dossier”; former National Security Council official Tim Morrison; and former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, David Hale. As of this writing Tuesday evening, there is still no word on whether these witnesses will be allowed to appear.

