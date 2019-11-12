(DAILY MAIL) — Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is denying claims by Nikki Haley that he was disloyal to President Trump.
Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, wrote a memoir in which she accused Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly of trying to recruit her to ‘save the country’ by undermining the president.
Haley, a fierce Trump loyalist, made the allegations in her new book, With All Due Respect. She claims that Tillerson and Kelly should have taken their complaints directly to the president himself.