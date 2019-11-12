Those countries benefiting from U.S. foreign aid, specifically for humanitarian and development assistance, soon could be asked about – and told to improve – their religious rights provisions, says a new report.

Politico has documented verification from two aides in the White House who say President Donald Trump is considering plans “to condition U.S. aid to other countries on how well they treat their religious minorities.”

“If the proposal becomes reality, it could have a major effect on U.S. assistance in a range of places, from Iraq to Vietnam. Its mere consideration shows how much the White House prioritizes religious freedom, an emphasis critics say is really about galvanizing Trump’s evangelical Christian base,” the analysis commented.

Politico said it was two officials in the White House who “confirmed the basics of the religious freedom aid-conditioning plan. They stressed that the idea is in its early stages and an executive order is still being drafted, meaning questions about, say, whether military aid will be covered remain unanswered. “

The U.S. already had legal requirements that restrict aid to countries that do poorly on an annual U.S. assessment on human trafficking problems.

It was only weeks ago, during an address at the United Nations, that President Trump explained, “Hard to believe, but 80 percent of the world’s population lives in countries where religious liberty is in significant danger or even completely outlawed. Americans will never tire in our effort to defend and promote freedom of worship and religion.”

Another resource could be the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom’s list of nations that violate acceptable standards on freedom, the report said.

The sources told Politico officials from the National Security Council, the Domestic Policy Council, the U.S. State Department and Vice President Mike Pence’s staff have been talking about the plan.

Politico also sought out one official from the former administration of Barack Obama, whose agenda often suppressed religious rights, and he was critical of the idea.

It was former Obama official Jeremy Konyndyk who said there are many ways such a plan could go wrong.

The Daily Caller reported, “The policy may already have a de facto use by the administration. Critics recently accused Vice President Mike Pence of rerouting foreign aid to Iraqi Christians who have long been and remain the target of persecution in a Muslim country that the United States has spent billions to support.”