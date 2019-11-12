President Donald Trump promised a deal will be cut with Democratic lawmakers to allow the 700,000 immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to stay in the U.S. if the Supreme Court upholds a repeal of the Barack Obama mandate.

Trump, in a Tuesday morning tweet, wrote: “Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from ‘angels.’ Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!”

The administration is challenging lower court rulings that stopped it from rescinding the program. The case is set for argument in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

DACA protects those immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. Those covered by the program are often referred to as “Dreamers.”

The National Review noted that the administration claims the program, is unconstitutional and can not be maintained by any president.