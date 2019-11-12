Tim Murtaugh, communications director for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, said Trump’s re-election bid is “thriving” as a result of the impeachment inquiry.

His comments came in a Tuesday interview on Hill.TV.

“Every time the media and the Democrats go in a frenzy like this, our campaign raises a ton of money, which means we have greater interaction with voters online, which means our data gets better,” he said.

“We’re going to do a lot better than just survive it. The campaign and the president are going to be thriving as a result of this.”

In the 24-hours that followed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of the impeachment inquiry in September, Trump’s campaign reported raising $5 million from online donors. He was also expected to have raised $5 million for his campaign and the Republican National Committee, along with $3 million from a fundraising breakfast during the same time period.