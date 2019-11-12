President Donald Trump praised former press secretary Sean Spicer after he was eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars,” a short time after deleting tweets that encouraged him.

Trump wrote, “A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you!” after Spicer’s exit from the ABC show.

Earlier Monday evening, Trump posted — and then deleted — a tweet that urged fans to vote for Spicer to stay on the show following his dancing performance. That tweet came at 8:33 p.m., according to Business Insider, roughly 90 minutes before his other tweet.

“Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard. He is in the quarterfinals — all the way with Sean! #MAGA #KAG,” Trump wrote.

That tweet was deleted about an hour later, around the time Spicer got voted off the show, Business Insider noted.