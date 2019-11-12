President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Lindsey Graham basks in the impeachment spotlight Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment MORE early Tuesday ripped “2nd and 3rd hand witnesses” one day before the start of public impeachment hearings, labeling the Democratic effort a “No Due Process Scam!”

“Why is such a focus put on 2nd and 3rd hand witnesses, many of whom are Never Trumpers, or whose lawyers are Never Trumpers, when all you have to do is read the phone call (transcript) with the Ukrainian President and see first hand?” Trump asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He and others also stated that there was ‘no pressure’ put on him to investigate Sleepy Joe Biden Joe BidenFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment Biden: ‘I’m more of a Democrat from my shoe sole to my ears’ than anyone else running MORE even though, as President, I have an ‘obligation’ to look into corruption, and Biden’s actions, on tape, about firing the prosecutor, and his son’s taking millions of dollars, with no knowledge or talent, from a Ukrainian energy company, and more millions taken from China, and now reports of other companies and countries also giving him big money, are certainly looking very corrupt (to put it mildly!) to me,” he added.

“Both Bidens should be forced to testify in this No Due Process Scam!”

Why is such a focus put on 2nd and 3rd hand witnesses, many of whom are Never Trumpers, or whose lawyers are Never Trumpers, when all you have to do is read the phone call (transcript) with the Ukrainian President and see first hand? He and others also stated that there was….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

…..”no pressure” put on him to investigate Sleepy Joe Biden even though, as President, I have an “obligation” to look into corruption, and Biden’s actions, on tape, about firing the prosecutor, and his son’s taking millions of dollars, with no knowledge or talent, from a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

….Ukrainian energy company, and more millions taken from China, and now reports of other companies and countries also giving him big money, are certainly looking very corrupt (to put it mildly!) to me. Both Bidens should be forced to testify in this No Due Process Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

A House panel on Wednesday will hear public testimony from the first witnesses in the impeachment inquiry, acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and senior State Department official George Kent. Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify in public on Friday.

Democrats launched the inquiry into Trump following revelations that he encouraged Ukraine’s president to look into Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, and his son during a July phone call after U.S. aid to Kyiv was withheld.

Trump has railed against the probe, calling it a “witch hunt” and insisting he did nothing wrong. He has also claimed that some of its witnesses are politically motivated and complained that some of their information is not first-hand.

The White House has released a rough transcript of the call and is expected to release details of a second call between Trump and Ukraine’s leader this week.

–Rachel Frazin contributed to this report, which was updated at 7:20 a.m.