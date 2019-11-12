On Friday, President Trump spoke to the media before his departure on Marine One. In this clip, Trump addressed questions related to the public hearings and testimony on the impeachment inquiry scheduled this week.

“I just told them, ‘I’ve got to come over and see the fake news.’ Let’s go. What do you have, John?” Trump said.

According to WhiteHouse.gov, Trump began:

THE PRESIDENT: We are looking for corruption. We’re giving hundreds of millions of dollars, and we’re looking for corruption. And all you have to do is take a look at Biden, and you’ll see tremendous corruption because what he did is quid pro quo times 10.

Q. Did you ask your DOJ?

THE PRESIDENT: And let me just tell you —

Q. Did you ask —

THE PRESIDENT: Be quiet.

Q. — your DOJ?

THE PRESIDENT: Quiet.

Q. Did you ask your DOJ?

THE PRESIDENT: Quiet.

Q. It’s a simple question. Did you ask —

THE PRESIDENT: Quiet.

Q. — your DOJ?

THE PRESIDENT: Are you ready?

Q. Yes, sir.

THE PRESIDENT: I never spoke to him about anything. It’s up to Bill Barr. Bill Barr can do whatever he wants to do. But I saw the same tape on television. And the tape shows that Joe Biden is a crook. He’s 100 percent crooked. And the fake news, which is you and you — you don’t want to do anything about it.

Q. We reported it.

THE PRESIDENT: His son walked out with millions of dollars from Ukraine, millions of dollars from China. He doesn’t know anything. He walked away with a stash. It’s a corrupt deal. It’s a corrupt enterprise. And if the press did it right, it’s a hell of a story.”

