Turkey began repatriating members of the ISIS terrorist group to their countries of origin on Monday, with the terrorists involved including American, Danish, and German citizens.

The President of the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism in Strasbourg, France, Jean-Charles Brisard, posted on Twitter a report from Turkish TV channel Haber7 on Nov. 12, which he claims shows an ISIS Jihadist of American origin that had been expelled from Turkey into the buffer zone between Turkey and Greece. The report allegedly shows the man waving to reporters after Greece refused to allow him entry.

Un #djihadiste américain de l’#EI expulsé par la #Turquie vers la #Grèce est littéralement coincé dans la zone tampon séparant les deux pays après le refus de la Grèce d’autoriser son entrée sur le territoire pic.twitter.com/2tSSivFOey — Jean-Charles Brisard (@JcBrisard) November 11, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened this week to send ISIS terrorists his country has detained back to Europe. The move comes as Turkish frustrations grow over recent European Union decisions to sanction the country for continuing to drill for oil and gas in areas of the Mediterranean close to the disputed island of Cyprus.

Notorious #ISIS recruiter Tooba Gondal (Umm Muthanna al-Britaniyah), British resident and French national, to be returned to #France by #Turkey with her two children. Gondal is subject to an exclusion order issued by the @ukhomeoffice in Nov 2018 (@CAT_Centre information) pic.twitter.com/YqazIEPioK — CAT (@CAT_Centre) November 12, 2019

Erdogan said that Turkey, a key NATO ally in the region, would continue to repatriate foreign ISIS terrorists to their home countries—even if those countries refuse to accept them.

“You should revise your stance toward Turkey, which at the moment holds so many IS members in prison and at the same time controls those in Syria,” Erdogan told reporters this week. “These gates will open and these IS members who have started to be sent to you will continue to be sent. Then you can take care of your own problem.”

However, a number of EU states, including the UK, have stripped several of their citizens who went on to become ISIS terrorists of their citizenship. This practice has created a number of terrorists who are effectively stateless, creating a further headache for Ankara.

Erdogan’s comments came after the EU imposed sanctions on Turkey—including travel bans and the freezing of assets belonging to companies involved in drilling near Cyprus—after Turkish drilling boats escorted by gunships began exploration operations this summer in waters where Cyprus, an EU member, has exclusive drilling rights. Turkey, however, does not recognize Cyprus as a nation and claims a large portion of its Exclusive Economic Zone (which includes coastal waters and the seabed) as belonging to Turkey.

According to the Turkish embassy, President Erdogan will travel to Washington, D.C. on a “working visit” this week at the invitation of President Donald Trump. His call for countries to take back any citizens of their own that traveled to Syria and Iraq to join ISIS echoes that of President Trump, who insisted in September that the United States will not take in vast numbers of ISIS fighters.

“I want the countries to take back the captured ISIS fighters,” President Trump told reporters. “The United States is not going to have thousands and thousands of people that we’ve captured stationed at Guantánamo Bay, held captive at Guantánamo Bay for the next 50 years and us spending billions and billions of dollars.”

Turkey has recently increased efforts to have captured foreign fighters returned to their countries of origin, insisting that Turkey was not a “hotel” for ISIS terrorists, and criticizing Western nations for not doing enough to deal with their citizens that had turned to terrorism. Turkey plans to deport seven more German nationals, 11 French citizens, and two Irish nationals with strong links to ISIS. The wives and children of such terrorists also face repatriation, creating a further integration headache for the nations of origin.

Turkey has repeatedly stressed its role in the defeat of ISIS, recently reporting that it has carried out thousands of operations, arrested over 4,500 suspects, and “neutralized” over 1,000 terrorists. Approximately 1,200 ISIS prisoners are currently in Turkish prisons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.