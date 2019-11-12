MSNBC has pulled legal analyst Mimi Rocah out of a scheduled debate on impeachment against Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak, Breitbart News has learned.

Pollak and Rocah on Thursday were slated to face off against in the “Great Impeachment Debate” on Sirius XM POTUS 124 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST. Nick Akerman, a former Watergate and SDNY federal prosecutor, will instead take Rocah’s place. The debate will be moderated by Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams.

A source familiar with the situation said MSNBC is barring Rocah from participating because the network has exclusive rights over her on-camera appearances. Mediaite and Law & Crime News, a law-focused website also owned by Abrams, is slated to live-stream the debate.

Pollak is a Harvard Law School graduate and co-host of Breitbart News Tonight on Sirius XM Patriot 125, which airs weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. EST.

Robach is a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York and currently Pace Law School’s Distinguished Fellow in Criminal Justice.

Representatives for MSNBC, SiriusXM, and Abrams did not respond to requests for comment.