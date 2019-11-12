On Tuesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed the response that Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) gave about a mandatory gun buyback program.

In this clip, an audience member, Clara, stood and stated that gun violence is an epidemic in our country and that she was an undecided voter and would support a candidate who would combat gun violence by implementing a mandatory gun buyback program.

“Let me tell you what my plan is: I do not support a mandatory gun buyback, which is essentially confiscation, which I think is unconstitutional,” Sanders said.

Pat was pleasantly surprised at the position that Sanders took on the issue and offered that perhaps Sanders had a come-to-Jesus moment and decided to start telling the truth.

