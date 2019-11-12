Irony has no greater example than this: actress Jane Fonda, who infamously posed with the North Vietnamese Viet Cong during the Vietnam war, now says “climate criminals,” (read: oil company executives and politicians who do not embrace the climate change agenda) should be treated like Nazi war criminals who were given a Nuremberg-style trial.

Fonda has been making news of late by getting herself arrested weekly to protest climate change. But now she’s gone a step further; as Karen Townsend of HotAir reports; in an interview with Michael Moynihan on Viceland’s “The Impeachment Show,” Fonda asserted that oil executives and enabling politicians “should all be tried for crimes against humanity and nature,” prompting Moynihan to ask, “So, you want to see sort of a Nuremberg trial for climate criminals?” Fonda replied, “Yeah, I would.”

Deadline reported of the show:

Townsend noted, “In Jane Fonda’s utopia, oil and gas industry workers will magically be moved into other jobs and these will be union jobs. Never mind that the oil and gas industry isn’t currently unionized. She’s on a mission to usher in socialism one way or the other.”

Fonda pontificated, sounding like an 81-year-old version of teenage climate alarmist Greta Thunberg:

This is the existential issue over all of the other issues. This is the looming ticking time bomb. We have to listen to the scientists who say we have eleven years to do what has to happen and what has to happen is we have to stop all new fossil fuel extraction; no licensing, no permitting on public lands or waters, and then we have to gradually phase out the existing extractions over 30 years and make sure the workers that depend on the fossil fuel industry not only are trained for new jobs but that those jobs are union jobs with good salaries and benefits that allow them to support a family.

Moynihan: You said Congress is bought off by the fossil fuel industry. If that is true, and that is true of the man in the White House is the same, what do we do? Where do we go from here?

Fonda: Well, we get rid of them.

Moynihan: How do we do that?

Fonda: it’s too late now for moderation. Because of the fossil fuel industry, we have to elect people who are very brave because what they have to do, what we have to do, what we have to make them do is unprecedented.

Fonda later waxed rhapsodic about putting fossil fuel executives and politicians on trial, saying:

I think that democracy is teetering on the edge of collapse … that’s why we need to go into the streets. Our government is being ruled by fossil fuel. That’s a fact that can be proven. The war are being fought for oil. Our men and women are being killed and maimed, wounded psychologically and physically because of oil. I mean, they should all be tried for crimes against humanity and nature.

Moynihan: Who, in particular?

Fonda: The people who run the fossil fuel industry. And I might add, the politicians that they bought off who haven’t got the gumption to stand up to it.

Moynihan: So you want to see a sort of Nuremberg trial for climate criminals.

Fonda: Yeah, I would.

Video below:

[embedded content]