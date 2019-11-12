Speaking on Election Night 2016 after Donald Trump had won the presidency and she had won the California Senate seat to replace Barbara Boxer, Senator Kamala Harris said of Trump’s election, “This is some s***.”

Harris told her admirers, “We’re gonna have to figure out a way to go out there and give people something to believe in. So we just had a small family dinner, and many of you have met my nephew, my godson, Alexander. So Alexander came up to me about 20 minutes ago, and he was teary. And I didn’t know if one of the other kids had done something, I didn’t know what was going on. I said, ‘Come here, little man. What’s going on?’ And he looked up at me; I swear to God; he looked up at me and he said, ‘I don’t want Trump to win. Did he win?’ And he’s crying. And, I mean, so the tears of joy we shed when we elected Barack Obama, and then my little godson’s tears tonight because we might have elected Donald Trump, this is some sh**.”

Harris then continued, “And so once again, our team, I think, will have to do what we always do, which is be prepared to fight and to roll up our sleeves and fight. And us being, y’know, with bravado we say, right, the biggest state, the first open Senate seat in a long time on (sic) this hemisphere, and the fifth largest economy in the world, I need you guys for what we’re gonna need to do now going forward, cause I think our campaign is actually not over.”

In retrospect, that sounds ironic, as Harris was appealing to her California supporters; a September Public Policy Institute of California poll found Harris garnering a paltry 8% of voters, trailing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (23%), former Vice President Joe Biden (22%) and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont (21%).

On Election Night 2016, Harris sounded as though she was perfectly content to remain a senator at the time, asserting, “But it’s a different kind of campaign; it’s not to win an office. But it’s gonna be a campaign to fight for everything that motivated us to run for this office in the first place.”

Then another opportunity to lace her speech with profanity: “Cause I think that there is no question that everything that we’ve been talking about in terms of everything from criminal justice reform to climate change to immigration, this s*** is now really on the line. There is no guarantee that we are any closer than ever before and we may actually be further behind.”

Harris then offered a paean to the virtue of emotion rather than facts, adding, “And when I look up at my little nephew and he looks up at me, he’s looking at me for inspiration and I’m trying to find the words to tell him something that makes him feel better. And so I actually, because he loves superheroes, I started to say, ‘You know, how like, your superheroes, when they’re facing a challenge, and like, the mean guys are coming at ’em, what do they do?’ (nephew answered) ‘They fight back.” “And I said, ‘yeah, so we have to be like superheroes and it’s okay to have emotion, superheroes, all good ones have emotion, but we’re gonna have to fight.’”

Video below: