The new episode of “South Park” looks like it’s going to outstanding.

The plot of “Board Girls,” according to the show’s YouTube page, is, “The Annual Strong Woman Competition pushes everyone to their limits.”

In the very short preview, the guys can be seen playing Dungeons & Dragons in the seventh episode of season 23. (RELATED: South Park: F**k The Chinese Government)

It’s not much, but it should be enough to get fans excited. Give it a watch below.

[embedded content]

By all accounts the Tegridy Farms storyline is officially over, and it looks like it’s time to move onto something new.

Weirdly enough, the YouTube description also states, “In the season opener, an even stronger woman causes big problems for PC Principal. Cartman, Stan, and the rest of the boys meet their match when some of the girls join their board gamers club.”

I don’t really understand why halfway through a season we’re hitting the reset button, but I don’t care as long as it’s funny.

Luckily for all the fans, season 23 has been outstanding so far. For the most part, it’s been home run after home run.

Something tells me that we’re not going to be changing much up from that standard with “Board Girls.”

Tune in Wednesday night on Comedy Central. It should be great.