Counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, said Tuesday that she wants Democratic House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff to testify in next week’s public impeachment proceedings.

“Adam Schiff is going to make people raise their right hand and be under oath when they speak, I would politely suggest what does he have to hide?” Conway asked on Fox News. “Why doesn’t he go under oath before he delivers another opening statement to the country? I want to say something else.”

Schiff has come under fire from Republicans for his conduct as chairman of the Intelligence Committee, and all Republican members of the committee have called on him to resign. House Democrats defeated a censure resolution aimed at Schiff last month by House Republicans. (RELATED: Trump Calls On Adam Schiff To Resign After Fabricated Transcript Reading)

Schiff faced significant criticism for claiming that he never had contact with the whistleblower who filed a complaint against Trump over his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that spurred House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. Schiff claimed in September that “we,” presumably referring to the House Intelligence Committee, “have not spoken directly with the whistleblower,” but a New York Times report later contradicted that statement.

The report — which Schiff has not denied — said that Schiff knew about the whistleblower’s complaint before it was filed.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to conduct public impeachment hearings beginning this week.