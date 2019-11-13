ABC executives are on a rampage attempting to unveil the identity of the Amy Robach tape leaker, according to the New York Post.

Last week, Ashley Bianco — the woman who lost her job in connection with the leak — told Megyn Kelly that she was not behind the release of the controversial tape and didn’t know who turned over the footage to Project Veritas.

The same day, Project Veritas published a letter from the anonymous whistleblower — called “Ignotus,” a name of “Harry Potter” fame — corroborating Bianco’s claims of innocence. Judging by the tenor of the letter, it would appear that “Ignotus” is still employed at the network.

“Ignotus” also blasted the network for its “mission of seek and destroy” in its attempts at finding the leaker.

What are the details?

A purported ABC insider told the Post that the company is looking very much into the “Harry Potter” reference.

“They are freaking out over the Harry Potter reference,” the insider said. “Does this mean the leaker is a Potter fan, likely one of the younger staff members who work the overnight shift? Or is the leaker citing Latin, which means he or she could be an older member of staff. I mean, how many young producers speak Latin these days?”

The source also pointed out that ABC investigators are looking through staff emails and interrogating employees.

Page Six reported that the company has also been “isolating certain employees and putting them under pressure to turn on their colleagues in a bid to find the culprit.

Robach was caught on a hot mic during an August discussion in which she said that ABC killed a big story on now-deceased serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein for more than three years.

On the tape, Robach said that the network likely killed the story so as to maintain its friendly ties with Buckingham Palace and the Clinton family.

You can read more on the background of the story here.