House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) closed Wednesday’s public impeachment hearing by denying any knowledge of the identity of the so-called “whistleblower,” whose complaint sparked the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Schiff concluded Wednesday’s impeachment hearing with a final denial of any knowledge of the identity of the “whistleblower” – a denial he initially made after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated that Schiff was the “only member” who knows the identity of the individual.

“I do not know the identity of the whistleblower, and I’m going to make sure that identity is protected,” Schiff initially responded:

.@Jim_Jordan to Chairman Schiff: “Of the 435 members of Congress, you are the only Member who knows who the whistleblower is, and your staff is the only staff who has had a chance to talk with that individual. “We would like that opportunity. When might that happen?” pic.twitter.com/UBzmorAbOR — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 13, 2019

Jordan continued to drive the point home throughout the hearing.

Schiff said he wanted to “just conclude by saying, because I can’t let it go unanswered, some of my colleagues made the statement repeatedly that I met with the whistleblower, that I know who the whistleblower is.”

“It was false the first time they said. It was false the second through 40th time they said it, and it will be false the last time they say it. With that, this concludes this portion of the hearing,” he added:

#NEW: House Intelligence CMTE chairman Rep. Adam Schiff

concludes today’s open impeachment hearings by saying GOP claims that he met the whistleblower or knows the individual’s identity are false. pic.twitter.com/4Kz8fbSFyr — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) November 13, 2019

It was revealed last month that the “whistleblower” spoke to one of Schiff’s aides, and the Chairman knew of the “whistleblower’s” complaint days before it was officially filed:

.@RepAdamSchiff is the ONLY member of Congress who knows the identity of the “Whistleblower” who started this entire sham.https://t.co/ZUGZ5Zps4y — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 13, 2019

Adam Schiff just claimed he doesn’t know the whistleblower’s identity. He deliberately mislead the public about his office’s connection with the whistleblower and reportedly knew about the complaint before it was filed.https://t.co/B75lUdMWr5 pic.twitter.com/3S7t1gatOZ — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) November 13, 2019