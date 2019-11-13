After attending the meeting between President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blocked a resolution to recognize the Ottoman Empire’s killing of 1.5 million Armenians as genocide.

Graham told senators they should not “sugarcoat history or try to rewrite it,” according to The Hill.

“I just met with President Erdoğan and President Trump about the problems we face in Syria by the military incursion by Turkey,” Graham told the Senate Floor after being invited to the Erdoğan meeting Wednesday along with other GOP senators, per The Hill.

“I do hope that Turkey and Armenia can come together and deal with this problem.”

He was objecting “not because of the past but because of the future,” Graham added, per the report.

The resolution passed the House 405-11, but Turkey rejects the characterization of killing 1.5 million Armenians as genocide.

The resolution was presented after Turkey’s incursion in northern Syria after President Trump pulled U.S. forces out of the way of fire earlier this fall.