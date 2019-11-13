An Arby’s in Elk River, Minnesota, is facing the wrath of angry parents for simply wanting child patrons to behave and act like well-mannered children dining in its restaurant.

What are the details?

The Arby’s restaurant posted a sign at its entrance explaining that only “well behaved Children” would be permitted inside the eatery.

One parent, Christina Hemsworth, said that she visited the restaurant with her three children and felt distress throughout the meal because she was worried her children would act out while inside the restaurant. She snapped a photo of the sign and later posted it on her Facebook page, where it went viral.

The sign said, “Only well behaved Children who can keep their food on their trays and their bottoms on their seats are welcome. If you can’t do this you will be asked to leave.”

Hemsworth told KARE-TV that her 2-year-old son “doesn’t always keep his fries on the tray or his bottom on the seat.”

“It was kind of uncomfortable in the restaurant the time we were there,” she added. “I have a toddler. I wasn’t sure if it was because they didn’t want to clean up messes. I always clean up my children’s mess anyways, but it as an uncomfortable and stressful meal.”

Hemsworth noted that she was “shocked” to see such a bold sign in the restaurant.

“It is a fast-food restaurant, it’s not something with white tablecloths,” she reasoned. “It’s supposed to be family-oriented as far as I knew.”

What did Arby’s say?

Arby’s issued an apology for the offending sign and removed it from the restaurant altogether.

The apology read, “We recognize the language on this sign was insensitive.”

“We removed it quickly, and have disciplined the manager and team working at the restaurant,” the statement added. “It does not reflect our company values and the family-friendly environment we aim to provide in all of our restaurants.”