Music icon Kanye West may be getting much love in Christian circles for his album “Jesus is King,” but one Atlanta pastor has openly criticized West for his support for President Trump and past comments he made about slavery.

On Sunday, Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church bashed Kanye West from the pulpit, trashing the entertainer for getting cozy with his “orange friend” and enabling the president to help launch the “Black Voices for Trump” coalition.

“It’s in between the songs,” Bryant said on Sunday, as reported by Fox News. “I can’t rest with Kanye saying slavery was an option….black people should vote Republican because that’s the group that kept us free…when Kanye would endorse Donald Trump, who has never done a thing for black people. And because he endorsed him, Donald Trump thought he could come to Georgia and nobody would check him.”

During an interview at the Fast Company Innovation Festival last week, Kanye West said that the phrase “black power” does not mean voting for the Democratic Party forever.

“Own your power. Your power is not to just vote Democrat for the rest of our lives. That’s not the power,” West said, as reported by Page Six. “The power is when I talk to my lawyer … I put on my trench coat and said, ‘We’re moving these factories to America, and that’s how it’s going to be’ — and it’s lovely. We moved the headquarters to Cody, Wyoming … Our goal is to bring the manufacturing back to America — South America, North America — bring it back stateside and to present jobs for people back here.”

President Trump came to Atlanta last week to roll out the “Black Voices for Trump” coalition, during which he touted his accomplishments while blasting the Democratic Party for doing nothing for black voters.

“The hard-left Democrats have been busy doing absolutely nothing for you,” Trump said during his speech. “First it was the Russia hoax, then it was the Mueller report, the biggest lie ever perpetrated among the American people, Russia,” he said. “They don’t care, but we do, OK? That’s really the truth.”

“They only want to really use radical socialism and they want to open your borders,” he continued. “Never have they fought that hard to do anything for the African-American community. We need you to reach out to your friends, your neighbors, your churches. We’re going to campaign for every last African-American vote in 2020. We’re going to make 2020 a year of change in black communities all across the country.”

Writing in The New Yorker, black conservative Shelley Wynter praised Trump for making his pitch to black Americans in the city of Atlanta, calling it a “gangsta move.”

“To come to Atlanta, which is economically, socially, and culturally the heart of the black community in this country—to come to Atlanta as a Republican, as Trump, and roll out a black-voter initiative…that’s a gangsta move…with an ‘A’ at the end,” Wynter wrote. “That’s what I love about the guy. You could have done this in New York, you could have done this in any number of places. You could’ve done it in D.C., at the White House. It doesn’t have the same impact. This is in Atlanta and heads are exploding.”