The report on an internal watchdog probe into whether the FBI followed the law and its own policies while applying for a warrant to surveil a former Trump campaign aide during the 2016 election is “imminent,” Attorney General William BarrWilliam Pelham BarrHouse Democrats circulate memo rebutting GOP impeachment defense Barr to launch anti-gun violence initiative during public impeachment hearing Losing their religion: AG Barr should recognize the faith of progressives MORE said Wednesday.

Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec confirmed to The Hill that Barr had been asked about Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s probe into the warrant to surveil former Trump campaign aide Carter Page during a press conference in Memphis, Tenn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s my understanding that it is imminent,” Barr said. “A number of people who are mentioned in the report are having an opportunity to right now to comment on how they’re quoted in the report, and after that process is over — it should be very short — the report will be issued.”

He also praised Horowitz as a “fiercely independent” and “superb” investigator.

Barr made the comments while unveiling a new program aimed at curbing gun violence.

Republican senators have also indicated that the report could be coming soon.

Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyOvernight Health Care: Top health official defends contract payments to Trump allies | Vaping advocates confident Trump will turn from flavor ban | Sanders gets endorsement from nurses union McConnell, GOP leaders say they won’t be watching House impeachment hearing Poll: 1 in 5 US adults report trouble affording prescription drugs MORE (R-Iowa) tweeted on Tuesday that it might come out “next week when they said it would.”

If FISA Inspector General Horowitz report doesn’t come out next week when they said it would then I will be very disappointed & left to wonder WHAT THE GAME IS?? Is someone at FBI or DOJ tying IGs hands?? — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 12, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham says Trump should be allowed to undo DACA order The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems, GOP dig in for public impeachment hearings The Hill’s Morning Report – Witness transcripts plow ground for public impeachment testimony MORE (R-S.C.) told The Hill last week that he thought it was coming “in a matter of weeks.”

Jordain Carney contributed.