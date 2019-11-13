The majority of the Baylor student body is expected to attend the game in Waco this weekend against Oklahoma.

The Bears are hosting GameDay on Saturday when the Sooners visit, and athletic director Mack Rhoades expects it to be packed.

According to Craig Smoak on Tuesday night, Rhoades said 70% of the student body would attend the game after 11,000 tickets were handed out.

Mack Rhoades said they’ve distributed 10,000 student tickets plus an additional 1,000 overflow student tickets. There will also be a full “Baylor Line” w/ 2,830+ freshmen set to run. “So 70% of our student body will be at the game on Saturday.” #SicEm — Craig Smoak (@CraigSmoak) November 13, 2019

This game is really shaping up to be a fun one, and I can’t wait to watch them battle Saturday night on ABC.

This might be the biggest game in Waco in my lifetime. I can’t remember the last time the Bears had this big of a stage.

Now, they’re undefeated, a playoff spot is on the line and the fans are responding.

This is setting up to be a game for the ages. If Baylor wins, they’ll be in complete control of their playoff fate.

If they lose, well, then they’ll have been exposed as all hype with very little substance.

This is why we play the game, gentlemen. This is why teams take the field. Waco is going to be rocking Saturday night as we find out what the Bears are all about.

70% of the student body being in the house is epic, and I hope it lives up the hype.