Musician Billy Ray Cyrus admitted he almost didn’t work on “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X.

Cyrus revealed how he believed he wouldn’t be able to contribute anything else to Lil Nas’ song in Time Magazine’s 2019 Time 100 Next released Wednesday.

“I was having coffee and Ron Perry from Columbia Records sent me ‘Old Town Road.’ He said Lil Nas X wanted me to sing on it,” Cyrus recalled. “But I told Columbia it was perfect. I couldn’t do anything to it. They asked if I’d give it a shot and come into the studio with Nas to record a third verse.” (RELATED: Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Sexuality On World Pride Day)

“We wrote it with R&B songwriter Jozzy, and it was born right there in the studio,” he added. “It was magical. I told Nas he was going to be a light in this world and he would shine brighter than anyone else. And he has. He’s brought everyone together, from all musical genres and generations. ‘Old Town Road’ changed my world, and his, forever.”

Cyrus and Lil Nas’ “Old Town Road” was a huge hit and I don’t know if it would have been the same without the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s vocals. I’m trying to imagine a world where the two didn’t partner up and it’s too sad to think about.