Rocker Bon Jovi’s new song is in honor of America’s veterans who suffer from PTSD.

The longtime musician — real name John Francis Bongiovi — appeared on Monday’s “CBS This Morning,” where he detailed the motivation and story behind the new song, which will be featured in a new documentary about veterans who live with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The film, “To Be of Service,” follows U.S. veterans with PTSD and their service animals.

What are more details about the song?

Bon Jovi told host Gayle King that he wrote the song from the perspective of a military member.

The award-winning musical artist — who did not serve in the military, but was raised by two parents who did — said that he knew it would be a “difficult task” due to his civilian status.

“You have to be honest if you’re going to take on this task, and be truthful in its delivery, so that men and women who did serve will feel a pride when they hear this song,” he confided. “I talked to the director prior to his having the cut put together. He gave me some key anecdotal lines the soldiers had discussed with him.”

The song boasts lyrics like, “It’s 18 months now, I’ve been stateside/ with this medal on my chest/ but there are things I can’t remember/ and there are things I won’t forget.”

“I lie awake at night/ with dreams that devils shouldn’t see/ I wanna scream, but I can’t breathe/ and Christ, I’m sweating through these sheets,” the lyrics continue. “Where’s my brothers?/ Where’s my country?/ Where’s my ‘how things used to be?'”

King pointed out, “Twenty-one people a day die from suicide who are veterans. But the thing that got me in the [documentary], all of them said they would do it all again. That’s what you said in your song, too.”

The musician said that he believes that the power of hope is a real thing.

“I was trying to find hope at the end of the journey here,” he said. “And to think that each of these men and women said one thing is, that I would do it all again, when you’re making a record, usually you end it with the chorus. In this case, it was such a powerful line that while we were recording it, we said, ‘No, this is the end of the song.’ The journey ends here, with the positivity.”

What else?

The rocker said that a service to the U.S. has always been “important” to him.

“Service was always been important,” he said. “My parents taught us that.”

The outlet reported that all proceeds from the song, for the next 12 months, will be donated to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.

[embedded content]

Bon Jovi – Unbroken



www.youtube.com

