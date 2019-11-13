(CNBC) — Nike is breaking up with Amazon.

The sneaker retailer said it will no longer sell merchandise through the e-commerce giant’s website, in a bid to focus on Nike’s own direct-to-consumer business. The news is setting off alarm bells in the retail industry, with some speculating other brands could follow Nike’s lead. And some say they’d be smart to do so.

“Brands don’t need Amazon,” Jefferies analyst Randy Konik said. “Amazon had a delivery speed advantage, but that advantage has compressed. With Nike leaving then Amazon platform … it strengthens our view that retailers/brands won’t be displaced by Amazon.”

