(FOX NEWS) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., knows that the impeachment hearings are a “huge loser” politically, Washington Times Opinion Editor and Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt said Wednesday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with host Steve Doocy, Hurt said that Pelosi fought the impeachment push for a long time and “that’s the real indication that this is bad news for Democrats.”

“She did not want to go down this road. She realizes that this is a huge loser for Democrats, but her part went a different direction and she had to run over and kind of get back in front of them because she cares more about power than she does about principle,” he told Doocy.

