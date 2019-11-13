Chase Young’s issues with the NCAA are officially over.

According to Kirk Herbstreit on Wednesday, the Ohio State star defensive end will only be suspended for one more game after he took a $500 loan to fly his girlfriend to the Rose Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means he’ll sit against Rutgers, and he’ll be back on the field against Penn State next week.

JUST IN.

NCAA has gotten back to @OhioStAthletics appeal and has dropped the games to 2 for Chase Young. This is final. He’s suspended for 2 games and will miss Rutgers Saturday and be back for Penn St and Michigan. His honesty and OSU being forthcoming helped immensely. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 13, 2019

While I wish he hadn’t been suspended at all, only sitting one more game isn’t a big deal at all. Ohio State could beat the Scarlet Knights with me at defensive end.

He doesn’t need to be on the field for that game at all. However, the Buckeyes absolutely need their star player against Penn State, Michigan and whoever they play after that.

If the NCAA had actually suspended him for four games or the rest of the season, fans of OSU should have rioted.

Hell, fans of freedom should have rioted, and I would have joined them. Young didn’t murder anybody. He took a loan to fly his girlfriend to a game.

If you have a problem with that, then I’m going to have some serious questions for you.

Young is going to be back on the field in a week, OSU will likely go undefeated through the rest of their slate, win the B1G and find themselves in the playoff.

Chase Young will be back soon, and he’ll tear it up. Today was a bad day for any offense (outside of Rutgers) that will play Ohio State the rest of the season.