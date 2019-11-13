“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceRepublicans, Democrats brace for first public testimony in impeachment inquiry Intelligence panel Democrat: ‘I think we will end up calling’ some witnesses on GOP list Intelligence panel Republican: ‘How we treat this whistleblower will impact whistleblowers in the future’ MORE called the testimony to the House Intelligence Committee of William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, “very damaging to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump faces high stakes in meeting with Erdoğan amid impeachment drama Democrats worry they don’t have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report MORE” during impeachment hearings analysis early Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor testified around Trump’s urging of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats worry they don’t have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report Giuliani pens op-ed slamming ‘unprecedented’ impeachment inquiry MORE and his son Hunter Biden as the first witness chosen by House Democrats to testify.

“I think that William Taylor was a very impressive witness and was very damaging to the president,” Wallace said, while cautioning that questioning by GOP House members may change his initial perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He took very copious notes at almost every conversation — when he put quotes in his opening statement, he said those were direct quotes from what was said. It also doesn’t hurt that he has a voice like Edward R. Murrow,” Wallace added.

“He is a pretty impressive presence up there. And, I think, very nonpolitical,” Wallace noted. “He went out of his way to talk about what he knew, what he was specifically testament to. The only thing he talked about was a strong feeling that it was in the U.S. national security interest to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia. But he certainly wasn’t taking any partisan position.”

Taylor came out of retirement earlier this year after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoTrump faces high stakes in meeting with Erdoğan amid impeachment drama Democrats warn State Dept against punishing individuals who testify in impeachment hearings Pompeo condemns ‘deplorable’ killings of Iraqi protesters MORE asked him to lead the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

Trump slammed Taylor and the lawyer as “Never Trumpers,” in an early morning tweet Wednesday ahead of the televised hearings.

“NEVER TRUMPERS!” Trump tweeted to his 65 million followers.

“READ THE TRANSCRIPT!” he wrote, referring to the rough transcript of his call with Zelensky that has been released by the White House.

READ THE TRANSCRIPT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

Trump has previously condemned the impeachment proceedings, claiming that they are a “hoax.”