WATCH: @chucktodd: “We are living in a moment where we have a part of one of our major political parties that is just not accepting the premise, is just not accepting facts that are facts.” pic.twitter.com/onoTqugG7f — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 13, 2019

“But this goes to the president’s ability to talk over this. I love how the White House claims today the president stopped paying attention. He’s tweeting like a tweet every 10 minutes,” the “Meet the Press” moderator also noted.

Trump has tweeted frequently this week, including retweets of Republican lawmakers’ comments and questions during impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill.