(FOX NEWS) — An interim college provost is facing backlash from upset students after attempting to abolish historic traditions — including saying grace before meals — at the University of Oxford.

Professor Kate Tunstall, the interim provost of Worcester College, one of the colleges at Oxford, infuriated students from the junior common room (JCR) after she decided to ax the Anglican prayer, read in Latin before meals, as a way to boost “diversity” and “inclusivity” and prevent students from feeling alienated, the Telegraph reported.

The students are petitioning the governing board after a majority voted against Tunstall’s actions, which also scraps a custom requiring students to stand when senior academics enter and exit the dining halls.

Read the full story ›