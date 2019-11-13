Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) fired back on Wednesday morning after MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace accused the New York congresswoman of being a “shill” for President Donald Trump.

“It would appear [Stefanik] is drinking the same loony tune juice with her breakfast as [former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley],” Wallace tweeted. “Going from occasionally reasonable Republicans to Trump shills.”

Wallace’s remarks were seemingly in reference to Stefanik’s parliamentary inquiry prior to hearing testimony from the witnesses at Trump’s impeachment proceedings. Stefanik, who has been critical of House Democrats’ impeachment procedure, questioned House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) on when he would respond to Republicans’ request to call certain witnesses.

Hi 👋 @NicolleDWallace ! I am flattered that you are comparing me to @NikkiHaley ! HUGE compliment! Instead of ever standing in front of voters as a candidate or putting your name on the ballot, you just keep attacking @gop women who have. Sad. Get outside of the @MSNBC bubble! https://t.co/aBOn3lLuju — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 13, 2019

Accordingly, House Republicans sent Schiff a letter on November 9th that listed the witnesses they would like to bring to testify in front of Congress. The list included, among others, former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the whistleblower who initially launched the impeachment investigation into the president. Schiff has still not formally responded to the letter.

The New York congresswoman then stated a point of order, inquiring whether Schiff will continue prohibiting witnesses from answering questions like he did during the closed-door depositions that he has been conducting over the past few weeks. The House Intelligence Committee chair subsequently denied blocking answers except to protect the identity of the whistleblower.

Only days earlier, Haley ignited a media firestorm after she provided an unequivocal defense of the president while promoting her recently released book, “With All Due Respect: Defending America With Grit And Grace.”

“I never had any concern on whether he could handle the job, ever … In every instance that I dealt with him he was truthful, he listened, and he was great to work with,” Haley replied when questioned about Trump’s capacity for the presidency during a live appearance on NBC’s “Today Show.” She further noted that she believes he is a “truthful” leader.

Haley was immediately met with accusations of auditioning to replace Vice President Mike Pence at the top of the ticket in 2020, or even positioning herself for her own presidential run the following election in 2024. She has repeatedly denied the accusations. Haley has not only been a vocal supporter of the vice president, but she has also endorsed a Trump-Pence ticket in the upcoming election cycle.

Also the former governor of South Carolina, Haley is largely seen as a leading conservative woman in the Republican Party. Although she has at times been critical of Trump, she has also become a generally close ally of the president’s over time. Stefanik, who became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress when she assumed office in 2015, applauded the comparison of herself to Haley.

