Count the Dallas Cowboys among NFL teams who will be in attendance at exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta on Saturday.

Although Cowboys coach Jason Garrett would not confirm it during a briefing with local reporters, a person with knowledge of the team’s plans told USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday that the team will have a representative at the workout and interview, which will be conducted at the Falcons’ headquarters. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the team’s intentions.

The Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins confirmed earlier Wednesday that they would have a representative in attendance. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he was “sure” a scout from the team would be on hand, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he also expected to have someone from the organization on hand.

The Cowboys’ willingness to check out Kaepernick shouldn’t be viewed as a threat to the status of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, whom the team has been in negotiations with for months regarding a long-term extension.

No, this is significant because of team owner Jerry Jones’ stance denouncing the type of national anthem protests that Kaepernick launched in 2016. Jones — who once locked arms with players and took a knee in unison before the anthem prior to a game at Arizona in part of a larger, league-wide response to President Trump — has declared that the Cowboys would not employ a player who does not stand at attention during the anthem with “toe on the line,” as he put it.

Since the protests began, no Cowboys player has ever taken a knee during the anthem. And no team owner has been as publicly adamant about his position as Jones.

By sending a representative to at least evaluate Kaepernick at this point sends the message that the team is, well, open to due diligence.

