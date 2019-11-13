Rep. Devin Nunes (D-CA) said Democrats inexplicably redacted the name of former Democratic National Committee (DNC) contractor Alexandra Chalupa in the transcripts of their private impeachment hearings during his opening statement in the House Intelligence Committee’s first public impeachment hearing Wednesday.

“Violating their own guidelines, the Democrats repeatedly redacted from the transcripts the name of Alexandra Chalupa, a contractor for the Democratic National Committee who worked with Ukrainian officials to collect dirt on the Trump campaign, which she provided to the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign,” Nunes said.

Watch: Nunes Entire Opening Statement:

Chalupa is an activist and political operative, not a national security figure, based on any publicly known information. Her involvement in Trump opposition research overseas has made her a public figure since long before the impeachment inquiry. Democrats have not addressed the claim of redacting her name, nor have they explained why they would.

In a Politico article published on Wednesday, Chalupa said she is eager to testify before the committee:

A longtime Democratic consultant and Ukrainian-American activist says she’s itching to testify in the House’s public impeachment hearings to beat back Republican assertions that Ukrainian officials used her as a conduit for information in 2016 to damage Donald Trump. “I’m on a mission to testify,” Alexandra Chalupa said. Andrii Telizhenko, a 29-year-old former political officer in the Ukrainian Embassy who says he was tasked with helping Chalupa dig up dirt on Manafort in 2016, has gone further, claiming there was direct coordination between the DNC and the Ukrainian government.

Over the weekend, Nunes requested Chalupa to testify during the impeachment inquiry, but Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) rejected the list of witnesses from the GOP, which also included Hunter Biden and the intelligence officer “whistleblower” who incited the impeachment inquiry. Chalupa reportedly worked with CIA officer Eric Ciaramella — who RealClearInvestigations has named as the likely identity of the impeachment “whistleblower” — and visited the Obama White House 27 times, according to official visitor logs.

