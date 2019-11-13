Disney+ warned users that classic animation content could contain “outdated cultural depictions.”

Users noted that the warning was given for many animated movies after the streaming service launched Tuesday, according to a report published Wednesday by Fox News.

Disney+ puts warnings on problematic older titles such as Dumbo for having ‘outdated cultural depictions’ https://t.co/ZIjrtxp9Le — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 13, 2019

The movies that show the warning include “Dumbo” (1941), “Lady And The Tramp” (1955), “The Jungle Book” (1967) and “The Aristocats” (1970).

“This program is presented as originally created,” the warning said. “It may contain outdated cultural depictions.”

The warning is listed at the end of the description of each movie on Disney+. (RELATED: Disney Finally Announces A Launch Date For Its Streaming Site And What Fans Can Expect)

“Dumbo” has reportedly been criticized for using a white actor to portray a pair of crows using African-American stereotypes, IGN reported. “The Jungle Book” was also criticized for portraying a group of monkeys with negative African-American stereotypes.

Both Disney movies “Lady And The Tramp” and “The Aristocats” were both accused of using Asian stereotypes in the depiction of siamese cats. The siamese cats in “Lady And The Tramp” performed the song “We Are Siamese” in broken English with Asian accents, IGN noted.

While Disney warned viewers of “outdated cultural depictions” on these movies, “Song Of The South” is left off the line up of movies altogether. The movie, which was created in 1946, has long been criticized for its depiction of post-Civil War African-Americans.