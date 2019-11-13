(BUSINESS INSIDER) — If you’ve been on the internet lately, you might have heard that you should be worried about how Bluetooth headphones – such as Apple’s US$250 AirPods Pro– are affecting your risk of developing cancer.

The short answer: everybody, calm down. There’s nothing especially harmful about Bluetooth radiation compared with other electronic devices. Still, like many of the other electronics that surround us, scientists can’t say for sure this wireless technology is 100 per cent harm free.

The hubbub stems largely from a Medium blog post that came out earlier this year. The post cites Jerry Phillips, a biochemist who has studied DNA damage from electromagnetic fields. His research suggests it’s possible, but not certain, that electromagnetic field activity might be messing with human DNA in a harmful way and that people should limit their exposure as a result.

