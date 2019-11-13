(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high on Wednesday as Disney shares popped while investors digested testimony from the top-ranking Federal Reserve official.

The 30-stock average closed 90 points higher, or 0.3%, notching intraday and closing records. Disney jumped 7% after the media giant said its Disney+ streaming service got more than 10 million sign-ups after launching on Tuesday.

Meanwhile S&P 500 eked out a record closing high, ending the day up 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite, however, closed just below the flatline.

