Spotted towering over the gray and blue suits packed into the first day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing was an enormous blond wig — that of Pissi Myles, a drag performer from Asbury Park, New Jersey.

“It’s a crazy day in Washington! I’m flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today,” Myles told NBC News. “Tensions are high, and the bar for who’s allowed in the Longworth House is very, very low.”

Myles, according to her bio, is an award-winning drag performer, comedy producer and winner of Philly Drag Wars and Miss Fish NYC who performs regularly in the New York area. Myles is also a regular performer in Fire Island Pines, a largely gay male summer vacation destination, and has a podcast, “My Gay Spooky Family.”

A drag queen stands in the hallway of the Longworth building as people await the arrival of the first two witnesses to testify before the House Intelligence Committee for the first public impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill on Nov. 13, 2019.Olivier Douliery / AFP – Getty Images

“Someone did just ask me last night if there’s anything in D.C. that surprises me anymore,” remarked NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla in a tweet Wednesday morning from Capitol Hill on Myles’ grand entrance.

David Ayllon, Myles’ husband and business partner, told NBC News that Myles is there covering the hearings for a new startup app called Happs.

“They scouted him out at his Barracuda show on Sunday,” Ayllon added. “I do know they were looking for a comedian who could improv on the spot and deliver the news in a fun way.”

C-SPAN broadcast images of Myles going through Capitol Hill security, where a guard waved a metal detector wand around her bouffant.

Myles is going to be going live Wednesday on Twitter from the hearings.

We will be watching.

