A Planned Parenthood fundraiser, sponsored by drag queens and a leftist group against “religious extremism,” included performances attacking local pastors and Christian activists opposed to the abortion giant and Drag Queen Story Hours, the Christian Post reported.

One of the sponsors — Spokane United Against Religious Extremism & The Church at Planned Parenthood — calls itself a “peaceful counter-protest and rising voice to religious extremism that is happening in our community. Currently, we are focused on the hateful actions and rhetoric of the Church at Planned Parenthood and their affiliates.”

The Church at Planned Parenthood, also in Spokane, Washington, describes itself as “a worship service at the gates of Hell,” a form of “non-confrontational spiritual warfare,” the Christian Post said.

Also sponsoring the “Throw Cash at Planned Parenthood” event was 500 Drag Queen Strong, its name a mocking reference to conservative activist group 500 Mom Strong.

What happened at the fundraiser?

The Oct. 30 Halloween-themed event included an auction featuring giant cardboard cutouts of the faces of area Christians, the Post reported.

A Spokane United Facebook post announcing the event said that while the Church at Planned Parenthood “is freezing their butts off listening to a fake preacher (Greg Locke) reciting bible passages, we will be inside partying and celebrating Planned Parenthood. All donations collected will be made out to Planned Parenthood in TCAPP’s name. Let’s see how much money we can raise for an organization that does so much for its community!”

Performance videos from the fundraiser showed dancers holding large cutouts of the faces of Christians who’ve been protesting Drag Queen Story Hour events in the community — including pastors Ken Peters and Afshin Yaghtin, as well as 500 Mom Strong leader Anna Bohach — and attacking them, the Christian Post said.