Drake just made the ultimate come back after getting booed while on-stage at a Los Angeles music festival.

The “Hold On, We’re Going Home” singer claimed he signed a 10-year residency at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival after being booed by fans, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30,” Drake captioned a photo he shared on Instagram.

Drake was recently the surprise guest much to the fans’ disappointment. Fans reportedly thought the surprise guest would be artist Frank Ocean and voiced their dismay when he didn’t show.

Drake eventually cut his show short and left the stage after only performing nine songs. (RELATED: REPORT: Drake Booed By Fans After Surprise Headlining Los Angles Music Festival)

Tyler, The Creator showed his embarrassment after the show on Twitter.

“That s**t was like mob mentality and cancel culture in real life and I think that s**t is f**king trash,” he tweeted.

This whole situation is hilarious. I have never seen a group of people boo someone on stage just because they wanted to see a different artist. That’s entitlement if anyone has ever seen it.

Drake’s response to the whole debacle just makes it even better. I love that he was petty enough to share the news on Instagram. I’m living for it.