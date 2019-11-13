(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — U.S. Attorney John Durham reportedly interviewed the Australian diplomat whose tip about George Papadopoulos effectively started the counterintelligence investigation into President Trump’s campaign in July 2016.

Alexander Downer, who was Australia’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom up until last year, met with Durham’s team last month in London and is said to have told investigators he was not part of a conspiratorial plot to undermine Trump, according to the Australian.

Under the supervision of Attorney General William Barr, Durham is conducting an investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, examining the conduct of the Justice Department, FBI, and intelligence community. Last month, Durham shifted his administrative review to a criminal investigation that allows his team the power to impanel a grand jury and hand down indictments.

