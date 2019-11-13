Musician Ellie Goulding has changed her mind about performing at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime performance due to complaints over the Salvation Army.

Goulding has now threatened to back out of the performance unless the Salvation Army does donates to an LGBTQ cause, according to a report published by Fox News. The Cowboys v. Bills game was to be the kick off of the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. The campaign uses donations to provide shelter to the homeless and holiday gifts for children.

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer shared a photo of herself on Tuesday volunteering at a Salvation Army in New York City. After the photo was posted, she received backlash over her decision to support the charity.

“Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community,” she wrote in the comments of the photo, The Dallas Morning News reported. (RELATED: Kyle Rudolph Makes Incredible One-Handed Touchdown Against The Dallas Cowboys)

“I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do,” Goulding added. “Thank you for drawing my attention to this.”