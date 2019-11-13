MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon – The family of a recently killed gunman for Los Zetas is holding local fundraisers to cover his burial expenses. The assassin’s body remains in another state where he took part in a failed ambush on law enforcement.

Relatives of a member of the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas known as “Chikilin” are sharing a series of messages on social media advertising the sale of food items. The family is offering containers of tripe soup known as menudo for $200 pesos ($10 USD) to raise the needed funds to move his body from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to Nuevo Laredo for a proper burial. Relatives also advertised they would be asking for donations along the main avenues of Nuevo Laredo.

The gunman was a member of the CDN-Zetas armed wing called “Tropa Del Infierno” or “Hell’s Troops” who died last week when the organization tried to ambush state police officers and then targeted their wounded in transit to hospitals. Despite the criminal organization’s reputation for brutality, “human rights” activists in Nuevo Laredo continue to critique the police officers who combat the cartel.

The lack of funding for a burial demonstrates the stark contrast with the perceived life of luxury portrayed in popular culture about the narco-lifestyle. The CDN faction of Los Zetas is the leading criminal organization in Nuevo Laredo where it controls drug trafficking, human smuggling, fuel theft, and commercial extortion schemes.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon.