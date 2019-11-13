First Lady Melania Trump is spending her winter in mostly black ensembles thus far, with subtle touches of her Euro-centric luxury style.

This week, Melania Trump embodied a streamline American sportswear aesthetic but with the sensibilities of her favorite Made-in-Italy staples.

While boarding Air Force One alongside President Trump, Mrs. Trump wore a black swear, black J Brand skinny jeans, and a double-breasted wool herringbone coat by Valentino that hinted at the mid-1980s. The coat retails for $790.

Mrs. Trump wore the coat with buckle boots — a more edgy version of the Christian Dior pair she wore in February 2018 — Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses to shade out the flashbulbs of the photogs.

To honor Veterans this week, Mrs. Trump chose an American military-style coat by Michael Kors from the label’s Pre-Fall 2019 Collection.

The coat, with its sharp shoulders and giant gold buttons, was similar to that of Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen coat she wore for Remembrance Day.

Mrs. Trump wore the Michael Kors coat with black acetate sunglasses by Bottega Veneta with the brand’s signature gold ribbon detail and Bottega Veneta black leather gloves. The sunglasses retail for $440.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.