O Tuesday, People Magazine trumpeted that singer-songwriter John Legend, who has, along wih his wife Chrissy Teigen, been a vociferous opponent of President Trump, was “The Sexiest Man Alive.”

John Legend: People’s Sexiest Man Alive pic.twitter.com/WMsYaJMpGS — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 13, 2019

Teigen had her own unique way of expressing her joy:

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people‘s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

But the honor conferred on Legend didn’t impress one U.S Air Force Vet who is also a mom. Krystle Baker tweeted, “Wholeheartedly disagree. Highly doubt he could throw me over his shoulder when needed, or defend me better than I can.”

Wholeheartedly disagree. Highly doubt he could throw me over his shoulder when needed, or defend me better than I can. https://t.co/L2bU3AM17q — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) November 13, 2019

Baker’s comment triggered some blasts from defenders of Legend, including his wife:

can I try to throw you https://t.co/SWudwRA1xv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

“throw me over his shoulder when needed” Yes, you never know when a saber-toothed tiger might attack the hillside encampment. https://t.co/rjSjkgHb1J — Kno (@Kno) November 13, 2019

Men with brains don’t need to throw you over their shoulder to defend you. And women with brains don’t need men capable of bench pressing them for defense. But at least you’re transparent about both your type and your own limitations. https://t.co/2MD5VBH39s — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 13, 2019

Baker had her own further thoughts on the matter:

I’ve made the Legend Fan Club sad because I don’t understand his appeal, or why anyone would classify him as sexy. We can all have different opinions, children. — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) November 13, 2019

I’m being bombarded with negative comments about my looks and weight. pic.twitter.com/XFhDEqEQuz — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) November 13, 2019

Just now seeing this. Is this a threat? Good luck with that. Take your “win” and get over the fact I’m not obsessing over your husband…which is weird that you seem to want me to? https://t.co/BNIADGNyrD — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) November 13, 2019

Legend and Teigen have been engaged in a war of words with President Trump for some time; as far back as March 2016, during the presidential campaign, Legend called Trump a racist when he got into a Twitter feud with Donald Trump Jr. Trump Jr. referred to the canceled Trump rally in Chicago, saying, “Ha 5 students when asked why they were protesting couldn’t even answer. The participation medal/micro aggression generation is pretty sad!” Legend responded, “I think they were protesting your racist father. This isn’t complicated.”

Just after Trump was elected to office, in November 2016, Legend snapped,“It’s dangerous for us to think that it couldn’t happen to us like it happened to Germany in the Thirties and Forties. Trump is saying Hitler-level things in public. The world and America have done some atrocious things in the past, and we could do it again if we had the wrong leadership and if people of conscience don’t speak up.”

In April 2017, walking the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala in New York City, Legend offered this diatribe targeting Trump: “I think he’s a terrible president. He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or doing anything that his job requires. He doesn’t have any depth about any subject. He’s also using the office of the presidency as a way to make money for himself.

In September 2017, Legend said of Trump, “When he is criticizing something, he is usually projecting. So, he calls people liars because he is a liar. He talks about the entertainment business because he rose through the entertainment business. He talks about people being corrupt because he is corrupt. He talks about people being violent because he encourages violence. So, he’s usually projecting when he criticizes someone.”

In July, in the wake of the comments President Trump had made about Baltimore, Legend, caught in West Hollywood, California, offered his polite opinion to a cameraman for TMZ, snapping, “Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of sh*t. He says piece of sh*t-sh*t all the time. That’s what he does. We need to get him out of office.”

As TMZ reported, Legend was leaving the Peppermint nightclub when he added, “There’s a lot that can be done. There’s over a century of history that created the problems that they have, and we need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talkin’ sh*t about our communities just because you’re a racist pr*ck.”

Then Legend reached his apotheosis, saying, “Donald Trump is an evil f**king canker sore on America’s whole landscape, so we need to get him out of office.”

In September, as The Daily Wire reported, Teigen responded to criticism from President Trump by firing off expletive-laden tweets. Trump ripped Teigen, whom he labeled “filthy mouthed,” and her “boring” husband singer/songwriter John Legend for not giving the president credit for vital criminal justice reforms.

“I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit,” Trump said of the criminal justice reform bill dubbed the First Step Act. “But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician [John Legend], and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Teigen responded, “lol what a p**** a** b****. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.” Teigen then posted a tweet to her three-year-old daughter Luna, writing, “Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the p**** a** b**** president had his 9th meltdown of the day.”

H/T Twitchy