The University of Florida student president is facing impeachment after bringing Donald Trump Jr. and Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle to the campus for $50,000, The Washington Post is reporting.

Student body President Michael Murphy is the target of an impeachment resolution and is accused of malfeasance and abuse of power.

A group of student government senators point to an email with a campaign consultant for President Donald Trump that they say is proof of misconduct. And the senators argue that the Oct. 10 appearance by Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle was paid for with mandatory fees from students. They claim it is in violation of rules banning the use of the funds to support or oppose a “political party at any level.”

“By using student fees to advance his own expressed political beliefs at the expense of the … Student Government writ large, Mr. Murphy not only endangered students marginalized by the speakers’ white nationalist supporters, but also abused his power to advance a particular political party at the expense of the students he should represent,” the impeachment resolution said.

Murphy told The Independent Florida Alligator that he had also tried to invite Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to the campus. However, he was told by the senator’s staff he was too busy.