On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” network senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said today during the impeachment hearings Democrats established President Donald Trump’s failure to release money to the Ukraine that Congress ordered released until a favor was received is bribery.

Napolitano said, “The Democrats established conclusively the aid was held up in return for a political favor.”

He continued, “The failure to perform an affirmative duty— releasing money the Congress ordered released — until a favor is received, whether the favor comes or not, is bribery.”

He added, “I think that the argument that asking for a favor in return for doing a legal obligation — releasing the funds — is pretty clearly a violation of a criminal bribery laws. Republicans may not want to acknowledge that, which is why they’d rather undermine the witnesses than address the merits.”

