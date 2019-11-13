Former Clinton adviser Doug Schoen offered pointed advice for Hillary Clinton Tuesday amid calls for her to enter the 2020 presidential race — “go home” and “shut your mouth.”

Schoen was making a guest appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angls” when he gave the advice.

Host Laura Ingraham played a clip from BBC Radio 5 Live showing Hillary Clinton being asked, “Are you going to run again?”

In response, Clinton repeatedly stated, “no,” adding, “I, as I say, never, never, never say never.”

“I will certainly tell you I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it. But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans,” Clinton continued before the clip ended.

“Doug, what’s your advice to your former boss?” Ingraham asked Schoen as the clip concluded.

“My advice would be: Go home. Close the door. Shut your mouth. Be quiet. And just forget about this,” Schoen said. “I mean, she lost when she shouldn’t have lost. Everything she said recently has been nuts.”

Another former Clinton adviser, Dick Morris — who worked for President Bill Clinton — recently suggested the only thing that is standing in the way of Hillary Clinton entering the race is former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy. “My feeling is that she wants to,” Morris told radio host John Catsimatidis. “But she’s hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad. She’s got to wait until Biden drops out because he’s obviously next in line for it, and if he goes away, there’s an opening for her.” Morris also told Catsimatidis, “She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it. But she’s hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad.”